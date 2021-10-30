STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kerala to host senior women's national football championship

AIFF executive committee appreciated the efforts of Odisha and Jharkhand along with Kerala, saying both the states have been providing "exemplary support".

Published: 30th October 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Football generic

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday approved Kerala as the venue for the senior women's national championship to be held from November 25 to December 9.

The approval was passed by AIFF executive committee.

"The AIFF executive committee has approved Kerala as the venue for the forthcoming senior women's national football championship. The committee also complimented the Kerala state government for their unprecedented support for the development of Indian football," the AIFF said in a statement.

The senior women's nationals will be held in three venues and five stadia.

The executive committee also appreciated the efforts of Odisha and Jharkhand, saying both the states have been providing "exemplary support".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womens National Football Championship Football womens Nationals AIFF All India Football Federation
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp