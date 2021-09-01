STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AC Milan signs deal with Expo 2020 to boost brand in Arab world

AC Milan is aiming to strengthen its presence in the Middle East by signing a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

AC Milan

AC Milan (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: AC Milan is aiming to strengthen its presence in the Middle East by signing a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Milan announced the deal on Wednesday and said it is part of its continued push to promote the club in what it sees as "a key market."

The Rossoneri have played several friendly matches in the region in the past and the club also has a long-standing partnership with Emirates.

Expo 2020 is set to be the largest event to be held in the Arab world, with nearly 200 countries setting up pavilions to showcase innovations and achievements.

It was rescheduled for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Milan hosted the last Expo, in 2015.

"As a club based in Milan, a city that hosted the most recent World Expo in 2015, we know that Expo 2020 is a special moment in history that sees the world comes together to unlock its potential," said Casper Stylsvig, Milan's chief revenue officer.

The club added that it will provide "unique content" with players for the Expo and "will bring its heritage and vision to promote the fundamental values of sport and inspire positive change through football."

Seven-time European champion Milan is historically one of the most successfully clubs in the world.

But it hasn't won a major trophy in more than a decade.

The Rossoneri finished second in Serie A last season, behind city rival Inter Milan.

