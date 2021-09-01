STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona veterans take pay cuts so club can register Sergio Aguero

Busquets and Alba follow Gerard Pique in taking a salary reduction to enable their financially troubled club to register new players and fit into the league's strict financial fair play regulations.

Published: 01st September 2021 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona Captain Sergio Busquets

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets (Photo) along with Defender Jordi Alba followed another club senior Gerard Pique to take pay cuts in order to let the club have new signings. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have taken pay cuts at Barcelona to allow the team to register Sergio Aguero to play in the Spanish league, the Catalan club said Tuesday.

They follow another senior player, Gerard Pique, in taking a salary reduction to enable their financially troubled club to register new players and fit into the league's strict financial fair play regulations.

“Sergio and Alba's actions have consisted of salary adjustments to their contracts, which include a reduction in salary for this season and deferral of payments for the rest of the years,” Barcelona said.

Barcelona, which recently announced its debt at 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion), was unable to keep longtime star Lionel Messi because of financial regulations.

As a result, Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain but Aguero, his fellow Argentina international, will be free to play for Barcelona once he recovers from a calf injury that could keep him out until mid-October.

The 33-year-old Aguero was signed in July as a free agent from Manchester City, where he had many injury problems in his 10 seasons at the club.

By stepping in two weeks ago to help Barcelona's financial issues, Pique essentially allowed the team to register Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia - two more new signings — for the start of this season.

Pique said Barcelona's “other captains” would be doing the same soon.

There had been some reports that the 32-year-old Alba had not intended to reduce his salary, and the left-back was jeered by some fans at the Camp Nou during Barcelona's opening La Liga game of the season — a 4-2 win against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona has won two of its opening three league games and drawn the other.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gerard Pique Sergio Busquets Jordi Alba FC Barcelona Segio Aguero
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp