Football legend Pele 'in very good health' despite hospital stay

Football legend Pele has moved to reassure fans that he is feeling fine after being taken to hospital in Brazil.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Football legend Pele has moved to reassure fans that he is feeling fine after being taken to hospital in Brazil.

The 80-year-old's wellbeing was the subject of speculation earlier on Tuesday after it was revealed he had been admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

"Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," Pele said on Twitter.

The three-time World Cup winner has rarely been seen in public since undergoing hip replacement surgery in 2012, Xinhua reports.

He has since battled a series of prostate and kidney problems that have often required treatment in hospital.

Last year, Pele's son Edinho said his father was battling a "kind of depression" because of his fragile health and declining mobility.

Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years. He was capped 91 times for Brazil and scored 77 international goals.

