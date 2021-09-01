STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial

Benjamin Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday, when he appeared in court and faced the charges.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:23 PM

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHESTER: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept.10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.

A second bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes, and it was turned down.

The France international did not attend the hearing.

Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home.

Three of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

Mendy has been suspended by the club, pending an investigation.

A second man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the police investigation into the allegations but was released on bail, police said.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

