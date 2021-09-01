STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Watford FC, Odisha FC sign international club partnership

Watford FC announced that it has signed a three-year International Club Partnership with Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Watford FC

Watford FC (Photo | Watford FC Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: Watford FC on Wednesday announced that it has signed a three-year International Club Partnership with Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC. This collaboration will be mutually beneficial for the regions where each club operates and will cover both footballing and non-footballing aspects.

The partnership will play an important role in the development of the footballing eco-system in Odisha, where coaches from Watford will help with the establishment of youth systems, while members of Odisha FC's elite youth team will have the opportunity to train with Watford's players.

Watford and Odisha FC will support each other with the scouting and training of young footballers, as well as collaborating to promote grassroots programmes. The clubs will also work together on the development of women's football in the state of Odisha and across India, with friendly matches organised between their women's teams.

In addition, the Bhubaneswar-based side will have the opportunity to train at Watford as part of their pre-season schedule, also playing friendly matches in England, and the clubs will share ideas around marketing and social media visibility.

Watford FC's Commercial Director Paul O'Brien said of the partnership: "This is something really quite different and we love to get involved in new things that provide really different experiences for the club and our staff."

"Partnering with Odisha FC gives us a chance to get a real insight into football's global appeal and affords us a great chance to share learnings with a similarly ambitious club," he added.

Odisha FC's Club President Raj Athwal said: "We are excited and proud to announce a unique partnership with English Premier League club Watford FC. With both clubs looking to grow their brands globally, the partnership provides a unique platform to not only share best practices in all areas of our club but enhance the development of future players."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Watford FC Odisha FC ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp