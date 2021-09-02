STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Mighty Japan stunned at home by Oman

Japan's poor performance disappointed some 5,000 local fans allowed to watch the game at the stadium after the number of spectators was slashed due to virus restrictions.

Published: 02nd September 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo of Japan (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Oman stunned Japan in the opening game of the final World Cup qualifying round on Thursday, winning 1-0 thanks to an Issam Al Sabhi goal in the closing minutes.

Japan's shock home defeat in Group B came after the Samurai Blue dominated the previous rounds, with eight wins from eight.

After a scoreless first half at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Osaka, the hosts sent on young stars Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan -- both joining the national team after playing in the Tokyo Olympics.

But Oman broke through Japan's defensive line several times and Al Sabhi netted the 88th-minute winner -- just a few minutes after coming off the bench.

He said it was an "amazing feeling" when he scored the goal.

"Thank God. We got a good result. We worked together very hard," he told a news conference.

Oman coach Branko Ivankovic toasted "a historical victory" for the team.

Japan's poor performance disappointed some 5,000 local fans allowed to watch the game at the stadium after the number of spectators was slashed due to virus restrictions.

Captain Maya Yoshida lamented the team's showing.

"We lost as we were supposed to lose," he said. "Our tempo was bad. Our combination was bad. Really bad."

Japan, Asia's highest-ranked side, are seeking a seventh straight appearance at the World Cup finals in 2022 in Qatar.

The group also includes Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the World Cup, and the third-placed sides will face off for a chance to enter the intercontinental play-off.

Japan take on China in Doha next week.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup qualifiers Oman football team Japan football team Takefusa Kubo
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp