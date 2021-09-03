STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Injured Kylian Mbappe leaves France squad, to miss two World Cup qualifiers

The Paris Saint-Germain striker felt 'pain' in his calf during France's home draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd September 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

France's Kylian Mbappe (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STRASBOURG: Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from the France squad after suffering a right calf injury and will miss two World Cup qualifiers, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker felt "pain" in his calf during France's home draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

He underwent examinations on Thursday and returned to PSG before the France squad left on Friday for Kiev, where they face Ukraine on Saturday. They then host Finland on Tuesday in Lyon.

The FFF said Mbappe would not be replaced in the group. Kingsley Coman, an unused substitute on Wednesday, and Anthony Martial are other attacking options for coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe has had a hectic few days.

Amid rumours that he was about to move to Real Madrid, he scored both goals as PSG won at Reims on Sunday in a game that marked Lionel Messi's first appearance for the club.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe's non-transfer shows where soccer power lies

When the transfer window closed on Tuesday Mbappe was still at PSG.

On Wednesday, he came off in the final minute as 10-man France drew in Strasbourg.

His withdrawal means that between injuries and Covid-19, Mbappe will have missed 10 of France's last 26 games.

France remain top of Group D, but the loss of Mbappe is an additional blow for Deschamps.

Since the squad assembled on Monday, Dayot Upamecano, N'Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, and now Mbappe have all had to leave.

Earlier on Thursday, defender Nordi Mukiele was recalled to fill in for defender Jules Kounde, suspended for the next game after his red card on Wednesday. Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Rabiot, called up on Wednesday, also arrived on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kylian Mbappe France squad World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp