STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani 'sad and upset' for missing FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Edinson Cavani said he feels 'sad and upset' for missing the upcoming three rounds of World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay.

Published: 03rd September 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MONTEVIDEO: Veteran striker Edinson Cavani said he feels “sad and upset” for missing the upcoming three rounds of World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay.

He and other South American players in the Premier League were pressured by their clubs not to travel to the region due to COVID-19 protocols of the British government.

Cavani spoke to the Uruguayan soccer association's online TV channel because he wanted "to tell things as they were" after a week of silence.

Any Premier League footballers who go to South America and then return to Britain have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have little chance of training.

"We are exposed to decisions that are made in the organizations of some tournaments and leagues and any of the two decisions (traveling or not) would be bad for us," Cavani said Thursday.

"We don't get rich playing for our national teams. We have a commitment with ourselves and a moral commitment to defend our country. We get rich by wearing the shirt of our national teams."

Brazil, Chile and Paraguay are other the national teams whose England-based players did not travel for the qualifiers due to the restrictions.

Argentina brought four players from Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edinson Cavani FIFA World Cup Qualifiers FIFA World Cup Uruguay
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp