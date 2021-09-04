STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jadon Sancho to miss England's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 21-year-old Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason for $100 million.

Published: 04th September 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: England will not play Jadon Sancho in its World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after the Manchester United forward sustained what the national team described Saturday as a “minor knock” in training.

The injury ruled Sancho out of the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and he has returned to United.

England said Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday. That could be the game where Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance for United following his move from Juventus.

The 21-year-old Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason for $100 million.

England coach Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for the games against Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and Poland away on Wednesday.

England leads its qualifying group by five points after winning all four of its games so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadon Sancho World Cup qualifiers FIFA World Cup qualifiers England football team
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp