STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Unplayable practice pitches in Kathmandu adds to India's woes

The Blue Tigers haven't been able to get a practice field since their first match on September 2 and have been stuck in the team hotel since then.

Published: 04th September 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Football Team

Indian Football Team (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian football team's practice session ahead of the second international friendly, scheduled to be played against Nepal on Sunday, has hit a major roadblock owing to the lack of basic practice amenities in Kathmandu.

The Blue Tigers haven't been able to get a practice field since their first match on September 2 and have been stuck in the team hotel since then.

A brief morning shower on Friday forced them to cancel their evening practice session, and the recovery process post has suffered a lot.

Though it looks decent from the surface, the heavy and wet underfoot conditions at the practice pitch made available to India at the Army Headquarters is extremely dangerous with almost the entire boot of the players being submerged in water the moment they take the field.

With that risking injuries, the team management is equally concerned and confused as to how to go about the situation.

PTI has learnt that the head coach has been extremely upset at not being able to get a decent pitch to practice.

Further, the main pitch at the Dasharath Stadium is almost equally bad.

The Indian contingent had put in a request to practice at the main stadium but that was disallowed by match officials citing that an hour's practice will make the pitch unplayable on match day.

Interestingly enough, the Indian players had picked up pieces of big pebbles prior to the official practice on September 2, and even the entire ground wasn't available for practice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian football team Kathmandu Nepal
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp