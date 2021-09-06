STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italy men's football team on record-breaking unbeaten streak

Italy broke Brazil and Spain's joint record of remaining unbeaten in 35 matches. 

Published: 06th September 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Italy football team

Italy players train at the Hive stadium in London, England. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ROME: Italy men's football team on Sunday, September 5, 2021, (local time) created a record of going unbeaten for the most number of matches.

Italy played out a goalless draw against Switzerland on Sunday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match and as a result, the side extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches, Goal.com reported.

As a result, Italy broke Brazil and Spain's joint record of remaining unbeaten in 35 matches. Italy will next lock horns against Lithuania on September 9.

Earlier this year, Robert Mancini's Italy had won Euro 2020 after defeating England in the finals at the Wembley Stadium. The side had won the tournament without dropping a single game.

Italy's last defeat came on September 10, 2018, in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League in 2018 against Portugal.

Earlier, Italy had gone unbeaten for 30 matches during 1935-1939 under the then coach Vittorio Pozzo.

During that period, the Azzurri had won their second World Cup title (1938) and an Olympic gold medal in 1936.

Currently, Algeria is also on an unbeaten run. The reigning African Nations Cup winners are currently on a 29-match unbeaten streak. 

