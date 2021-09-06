STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sergio Reguilon to replace injured Jose Gaya in Spanish squad for FIFA WC qualifiers

Gaya was substituted in the 75th minute of the 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday because of a muscle injury.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sergio Reguilon

Spaniard Sergio Reguilon (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Coach Luis Enrique has called up Sergio Reguilon to replace the injured Jose Luis Gaya for Spain's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo, the Spanish soccer federation said Monday.

Gaya was substituted in the 75th minute of the 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday because of a muscle injury. The federation said the left back will undergo further tests but was left out regardless of the results as a precaution.

Gaya was one of several changes by coach Luis Enrique after the 2-1 loss in Sweden last week. He scored the opener on Sunday with a shot from outside the area early in the first half.

Reguilon, called up from Tottenham, will join the Spain squad on Monday.

Defender Aymeric Laporte also had to be substituted against Georgia because of injury and is doubtful to face Kosovo on Wednesday.

Spain leads Group B with one point more than Sweden but the Swedes have two games in hand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaya Jose Gaya Jose Gaya injury Spain football team Sergio Reguilon Luis Enrique FIFA World Cup qualifiers World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp