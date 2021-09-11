STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't think there was chance of Cristiano Ronaldo going to Manchester City: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he does not think there was ever a chance of Cristiano Ronaldo signing up with Manchester City.

Published: 11th September 2021

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he does not think there was ever a chance of Cristiano Ronaldo signing up with Manchester City.

Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with United and he is likely to make his debut for the club later today against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

"I don't think there was any prospect of that (Ronaldo signing with City). I don't think so," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

When asked whether Ronaldo's arrival makes the headache stronger for choosing penalty takers, Solskjaer said: "I knew that question was going to come and of course I've had a chat with the two of them. We've got two players there that I'd trust with my life to put a penalty away and that's a great position to be in.

"They'll know via the conversations we've had and the conversations we'll have before the games how we're going to solve this. It's going to be my decision what'll happen. The two of them will keep on doing what they do when they're asked to take the penalties," he added.

Asked whether or not they could share the duties he replied: "I've got Cristiano, Bruno, Marcus Rashford, I've got players I trust to score every time they step up to take a penalty."

"I've had this conversation, of course, and they know my position on it. They know that I decide who is going to shoot the penalty if we get one. That's not going to cause an issue. We're here to win together. It's not about my numbers or your numbers. It's about us as a team and the decision is going to be mine," he added.

Last week, Ronaldo revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in roping the Portuguese striker for Manchester United.

In his earlier stint with the Red Devils, Ronaldo led the side to three Premier League titles and the Champions League between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 games under Alex Ferguson.

TAGS
Manchester City Manchester United Manchester United vs Manchester City Cristiano Ronaldo EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
