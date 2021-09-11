STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting will go all out for win in final game, says Azharuddin Mallick

Twice former champions Mohammedan Sporting, overwhelmed Central Reserve Police Force 5-1 in a Group A encounter, at the Kalyani Stadium.

Published: 11th September 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Mohammedan Sporting's Azharuddin Mallick, who scored two goals in the team's 5-1 win over CRPF in the 130th Durand Cup, has said the side will go "all-out" for a win in the final game even though the team has already made it through to the quarters.

Twice former champions Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overwhelmed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 5-1 in a Group A encounter, at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

"We are happy to have scored nine in two games and concede only two. However, we take it match by match and we will go all out for a win in the final game as well," Azharuddin said after the win.

Azharuddin gave the Black and White's an early lead in the first half and then scored second minutes from close, while Trinidadian striker Marcus Joseph, the 129th edition's top scorer, got two in two minutes in the second, to ensure a smooth passage for their team into the quarter-finals.

Amarjeet Singh got one back for the Central Reserve policemen while substitute Brandon added a fifth for MDSP a minute later.

Azharuddin for his two goals and an assist got the Man of the Match award.

MDSP's Russian team manager Andrey Chernyshov said after the game, "It was not an easy game as the scoreline suggests. They played well and had their chances in the first half but we came back strong in the second half and I have thanked the boys for a great result in the end." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azhar Mallick Durand Cup Azharuddin Mallick Durand Cup 2021 Mohammedan Sporting
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp