STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Hyderabad FC rope in youngster Abhinav Mulagada

Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced the signing of city-born goalkeeper Abhinav Mulagada for the reserve team.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Abhinav Mulagada trained with the West Ham United academy in 2017-18.

Abhinav Mulagada trained with the West Ham United academy in 2017-18. (Photo | Hyderabad FC Twitter)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced the signing of city-born goalkeeper Abhinav Mulagada for the reserve team.

With the aim of providing a platform for the development of talented local youngsters, HFC who scouted Abhinav during the local trials conducted in April, have tied up the 16-year-old custodian to a long-term deal.

"As all youngsters, I've always wanted to play for a big club like Hyderabad FC from my hometown. I'm excited to deliver on the pitch and honoured to wear these colours," said Abhinav after completing the formalities.

The youngster who becomes the first Hyderabad-based player to sign on professional terms with HFC, started off with Senrab FC (London) as a kid in 2014 and was involved in Sunday league football at a young age. He spent time at the Leyton Orient academy in London, before spending six months at the Chelsea Academy U15s at the Cobham Training ground under Yves Ma-Kalambay in 2016 and 2017.

Abhinav, who stands at over six feet tall, also trained with the West Ham United academy in 2017-18 before moving to India and joining ATK's youth teams where he trained under former India keeper Tanumoy Basu.

Reserve team head coach Shameel Chembakath said, "The youngest and the tallest goalkeeper we scouted during the local trials, Abhinav is a part of the squad for the Durand Cup and he has a great chance to showcase his talent."

"Our focus is on developing homegrown talent and Abhinav now has the opportunity to prove himself," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC ISL ISL 2021 Abhinav Mulagada
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp