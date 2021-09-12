STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Durand Cup: FC Goa eager to book for quarters, do or die for Sudeva Delhi FC

FC Goa will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in a Group B match of the 130th Durand Cup at Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa

FC Goa (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: In another high octane encounter on Monday, FC Goa will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in a Group B match of the 130th Durand Cup at Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK).

ISL side FC Goa began their Durand Cup campaign with a hard-earned 2-0 victory over regimental side Army Green football team and a win tomorrow will cement their place in the quarter-finals whereas Sudeva Delhi FC will look to earn their first 3 points and stay afloat in the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sudeva Delhi head coach, Chencho Dorji shared his thoughts and said, "Well, for us every team is a strong opponent. But as for FC Goa, they are an experienced side and have foreign players with a great experience. Our aim is to give our best and ensure we win. Looking forward to a great match. We don't have any special plans, but just want to enjoy the game."

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando Fenoll too spoke about this important match. He said, "The truth is that we are not thinking about the next round, we are thinking about playing against Sudeva. Sudeva will be a difficult team to play against, it is a professional team.

For us, it is important to put attention for 90 mins, try to do a good game and earn 3 points. This is our target." He also added, "Tomorrow will be more difficult. Sudeva lost the last game by only 1-0. They have very good players and are a good team. They have pressure to get their first three points and hence will be more difficult."

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals scheduled to kick-off from September 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FC Goa Sudeva Delhi FC FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi FC Durand Cup Durand Cup 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp