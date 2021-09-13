STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return to Arsenal's first win: Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United lived up to the hype as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice on his homecoming to Old Trafford in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks on after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks on after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United lived up to the hype as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice on his homecoming to Old Trafford in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Tottenham's 3-0 thrashing by Crystal Palace saw the final 100 percent record start go.

That allowed United to climb top of the table, but a four-way title race is already brewing with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City already showing the gulf in class between them and the rest of the league.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal are off the bottom thanks to their first win and goal of the season to beat Norwich 1-0.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the weekend:

Four-midable

Chelsea, Liverpool, City and United have finished in the top four for the past two seasons and only look to have pulled further clear of the pack with the business they have done in the transfer window.

United's artillery of attacking talent failed to fire for 45 minutes against Newcastle, but still scored four as Ronaldo showed the predatory instincts that have made him one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game, before Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard exhibited their ability to get goals from midfield.

Like Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku has returned to his former club in England from Serie A this summer and showed why Chelsea spent £97 million ($134 million) on the Belgian as his brace turned an unconvincing performance into a routine 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

A prolific centre-forward is arguably what City and Liverpool still lack, but they are the two sides that have dominated English football over the past five years and that continuity is paying off.

Virgil van Dijk's return from injury has the Reds keeping clean sheets again and Mohamed Salah struck his 100th Premier League goal in a 3-0 win at Leeds.

City had on paper the toughest fixture of the top four this weekend, but came through it with a 1-0 win at Leicester to remain just one point off the top.

Evergreen Ronaldo makes Man Utd dream

Ronaldo's sensational return mapped out a road to future glory for United rather than a nostalgic trip down memory lane and made them title contenders.

Old Trafford was whipped into a frenzy long before kick-off with choruses of "Viva Ronaldo" ringing around the 74,000 crowd.

With former manager Alex Ferguson beaming with delight in the stands, United fans could be forgiven for thinking the glory days when Ronaldo won a Champions League and three Premier League titles were back.

Ronaldo's enduring excellence belies his age and offers the tantalising prospect of a productive connection with compatriot Fernandes and young stars Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Yet this embarrassment of riches will force manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make tough decisions on which players to start, with internationals Anthony Martial and Lingard benched and Rashford recovering from injury against Newcastle.

Aubameyang grants Arteta stay of execution

Arsenal eased the pressure on under-fire manager Mikel Arteta but laboured to take all three points against a Norwich team looking for their first point of the season.

The Gunners had entered the international break in crisis after losing their first three games without scoring a goal -- the club's worst start to a league campaign in 67 years.

Arsenal peppered visiting goalkeeper Tim Krul's goal with 30 shots -- their highest number since the start of last season -- but struggled to break the deadlock.

Despite spending almost £150 million on new signings, it was a familiar face -- captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang -- who got them out of jail.

The Gabon international answered Arteta's call for senior players to "drive the process" of recovery, but Arsenal will need to show greater ruthlessness to improve on last season's disappointing eighth-place finish and silence Arteta's doubters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League Premier League 2021 EPL EPL 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo Arsenal
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp