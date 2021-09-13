STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pep Guardiola happy to have Bernardo Silva after move talk

Pep Guardiola insisted he was happy to have kept Bernardo Silva at Manchester City after the Portugal playmaker sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LEICESTER: Pep Guardiola insisted he was happy to have kept Bernardo Silva at Manchester City after the Portugal playmaker sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

Silva's second-half goal gave City their third successive win to keep them in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester United.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move away from the champions in the close season after Guardiola admitted he was concerned by his reduction in playing time last season.

But the transfer window closed with Silva still at the Etihad Stadium and City boss Guardiola has no problems with that.

"It's not just the quality he played or the incredible runs or work ethic he has," Guardiola said.

"We are happy he is here and in the future we will see what happens.

"He played really well in the last two games and today again. The connection with Jack (Grealish) and Joao (Cancelo) was brilliant."

Schmeichel saved Gabriel Jesus' far-post header after six minutes following some Silva trickery on the left before Kyle Walker and Ederson thwarted Harvey Barnes.

Schmeichel turned Silva's drive wide and Jack Grealish fired over after a neat free-kick move.

But Leicester, who have now won two and lost two of their opening four games, nearly stunned City twice early in the second half.

Barnes' header hit the top of the bar from Jamie Vardy's cross before Vardy had a goal correctly ruled out for offside after rounding Ederson.

City heeded the warning and found the winner after 62 minutes.

Ferran Torres had already gone close before Cancelo's drive was blocked by Caglar Soyuncu, the ball falling into Silva's path for the forward to grab his first goal of the season from close range.

Ederson still needed to deny Ademola Lookman a debut goal before City could celebrate.

"After an international break it is not one of the best places to come to play and we played really well. We created a lot, unfortunately we didn't score more goals," Guardiola said.

"We suffered sometimes because they defended deep and had the counter-attack. Kasper Schmeichel had the quality to put the balls in the right area. It was difficult, we knew it because always we suffer against Leicester."

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted his side would not have been flattered by at least a point.

"I feel most disappointed for the players because I thought they deserved more from the game from the opportunities they had," Rodgers said.

"In the moments we played through their pressure we looked a good side. We nearly got in with Barnes in the first half, in the second half we reinforced some tactical ideas to help us cope.

"We had good opportunities and then they get a little bit of luck with the ball falling to them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Bernardo Silva EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp