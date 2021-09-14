STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC signs Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa 

Basafa has represented his national side at the U17, U20 and U23 levels but has never been capped by the senior team.

Published: 14th September 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC players during a training session

Bengaluru FC players during a training session. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced they have signed Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The 29-year-old has signed a contract that will run until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Basafa, who most recently represented Machine Sazi in the Persian Gulf Pro League, is Bengaluru FC's 10th signing of the summer.

Basafa has represented his national side at the U17, U20 and U23 levels but has never been capped by the senior team.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, Basafa said he was excited to contribute to the team's cause.

"I'm excited for what lies ahead, for myself and for our team, and I hope to be able to contribute. BFC is a champion team with a good mentality, and I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working hard for the season," Basafa said.

Basafa, who started his youth career at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas, had several spells with teams in Iran's top divisions, before making his professional debut with Shahrdari Arak in 2012.

He made his AFC Champions League bow with Esteghlal FC in 2014, and went on to play for Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, Malavan, Aluminium Arak and Pars Jonoubi Jam, racking up over a 100 appearances in the Azadegan League.

His stint with Bengaluru FC will be his first outside Iran. Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli feels Bafasa will add a lot of value to the club.

"Iman is a player who is comfortable in different positions in the midfield. He's someone who has a physical presence, is good with his head, and possesses traits of a leader. He is also someone who likes to shoot from distance. With his experience and presence, he will strengthen the squad and we look forward to welcoming him soon," said Pezzaiuoli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Iman Basafa ISL ISL signings
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp