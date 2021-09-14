STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FC Bengaluru United beat Mohammedan SC 2-0 to finish top of Group A

Both sides had already made it to the quarter-finals, so the Black Panthers will be going through as Group A runners-up.

FC Bengaluru United

FC Bengaluru United (Photo | FC Bengaluru United Twitter)

By PTI

KALYANI: FC Bengaluru United notched up a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A in the Durand Cup football tournament here on Tuesday.

The game was goalless at half-time and owing to the rain-hit conditions, the deadlock was turning to be hard to break at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 64th minute when Bengaluru's Thokchom James Singh rose above his marker to score the opener.

With only one goal separating the two sides in the business end, the game was headed towards a nerve-wracking finish in the final few minutes.

All doubts were cast aside, however, when Mohammedan conceded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Slovenian forward Luka Majcen stepped up and made no mistake in converting the spot-kick and rubberstamping Bengaluru United's status as Group A kingpins with added authority.

The concurrent Group A fixture between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF had to be called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and water logging.

Both sides were awarded one point each.

