ISL: SC East Bengal rope in Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela

By ANI

KOLKATA: SC East Bengal on Tuesday confirmed the signing of former Perth Glory star defender and Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Tomislav is SC East Bengal head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's second foreign signing. Standing 6-foot 4 inches tall, Tomislav had joined Perth Glory in 2018 on a two-year contract. During his stay at the A-League club, he won the A-League premiership and contributed massively to the team's success.

"I'm happy to have signed for SC East Bengal, and I have got good feedback about the club. I have friends who have played in India and also know a thing or two about the club, and they tell me how big it is in this part of the world," said Tomislav, after putting pen-to-paper for the Red-and-Gold Brigade.