Two-year World Cup cycle interesting proposal but won't be easy: Peru legend Claudio Pizarro

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the world is split over the idea of having a two-year cycle for the FIFA World Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has come forward and backed the world governing body's plan of carrying out a feasibility study on the proposal mooted by veteran coach Arsene Wenger who is now FIFA's current Chief of Global Football Development.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) welcomes the extensive consultation process initiated and led by FIFA in examining the options to optimise the new International Match Calendar by looking into the feasibility of a FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year interval," read an AFC statement dated September 14.

One reason cited by FIFA to change the existing four-year cycle is to provide more opportunities to nations who have never managed to make an appearance at the tournament.

This explains AFC's support for the proposal, which comes on the back of the likes of CONCACAF and Confederation of African Football also being open to this decision.

When asked if such a move would open up more opportunities for countries like India to try and qualify for a World Cup final, former Bundesliga star Claudio Pizarro suggested that it was an interesting idea.

"I think it could be really interesting. Of course, there is a chance to do that. Every new thing comes with new challenges. And I think many countries who haven't played the World Cup have a chance to do it. But the other point of view is that it is something new that will totally change the calendar of many (domestic) leagues and it could come with difficulties," he said during a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

Considered the most successful Peruvian football star, the 42-year-old played in five World Cup qualifying campaigns besides raking up trophies and scoring over 250 goals at club level. The former Chelsea man understands why some sections of fans and players and federations are favouring such a move.

"It won't be easy. It could be something interesting and something good for the fans as well because having a World Cup every two years would be a nice way to see your country play but it won't be that easy (to put the plan into place)," he said.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga clubs are making their presence felt in India by entering into strategic partnerships with Indian clubs. While RB Leipzig are collaborating with ISL outfit FC Goa, German giants Borussia Dortmund partnered with Hyderabad FC over grassroot development.

Pizarro, who knows the Bundesliga inside out thanks to his time at the likes of Bayern, Werder Bremen and FC Köln feels this will help in the development of the sport in the country.

"They are going to benefit a lot because teams in the Bundesliga and the organisation that they have, it is completely different to other leagues. There are good young players, good academies and Indian football clubs can benefit a lot from that. Young players can come to all the teams that they are working with and it could benefit India players and teams," said Pizarro. He also cited this solid organisational structure to Bundesliga being one of the best run leagues in the world.

"The clubs are so organised and well run which is why Bundesliga is so competitive and being one of the top leagues in the world," he said.

Watch Bundesliga LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) channels on 18th September 2021, 12am IST onwards.