STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers tendon inflammation, out of AC Milan's UCL opener against Liverpool

The Italian side returns to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Published: 14th September 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for AC Milan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: AC Milan will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for their Champions League opener against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old striker suffered an inflammation to his Achilles tendon after his comeback match against Lazio on Sunday, following a four-month injury layoff.

Ibrahimovic scored one goal in AC Milan's 2-0 Sunday win.

The Italian side returns to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

It will be coach Stefano Pioli's debut in the tournament's group stage. AC Milan's Group B also includes Atletico Madrid and Porto.

"Zlatan would have started in the match, but he has a tendon inflammation. It can happen after four months out, he was feeling well after the last match, perhaps the pitch at San Siro bothered him a bit," Stefano Pioli, AC Milan head coach said.

"He tried this morning, but the pain was still there and it is not worth taking risks at this point of the season. This is an important match but there will be many more.

"I am absolutely thinking about AC Milan with Zlatan, this is what he wants and this is what I want and what all his team-mates want."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic Champions League UEFA Champions League AC Milan vs Liverpool tendon inflammation
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp