STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona win sends very important signal, says Bayern's Thomas Mueller

The Bundesliga giants handed Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far their opponents have fallen as Mueller scored the opening goal at the Camp Nou before Robert Lewandowski netted twice.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Champions League match against FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Champions League match against FC Barcelona in Barcelona. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Thomas Mueller said Bayern Munich's dominant 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday sent an important message to their rivals for this season's Champions League title.

The Bundesliga giants handed Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far their opponents have fallen as Mueller scored the opening goal at the Camp Nou before Robert Lewandowski netted twice.

Without Lionel Messi for a first European campaign since 2003, Barca were outplayed by a Bayern team who could have scored more after weathering an opening storm by the hosts.

Mueller put Bayern ahead when his long-range shot took a deflection which wrong-footed Barca's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after 34 minutes.

"From the middle of the first half, things went much better," said Mueller.

"We had some good counter-attacks and won the ball, we didn't allow a lot at the back, but we could have scored a goal or two more up front.

"If you win 3-0 here at the start of the competition, that's a very important signal. We are very pleased."

Having netted 41 Bundesliga goals last season to break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record, Lewandowski has picked up in 2021/22 where he left off.

The Poland striker already has 10 goals for Bayern in six games this season and when Jamal Musiala clattered the post early in the second half, Lewandowski tapped in the rebound.

He grabbed his second and Bayern's late third after finding his way through a posse of defenders.

Lewandowski described it as a "perfect day" for Bayern against a Barcelona side which failed to muster a single shot on target.

"We showed from the first minute that we wanted to win here.  We were in control of the game, that was important. It was a perfect day."


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Mueller Bayern Munich Barcelona Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League UEFA Champions League Robert Lewandowski
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp