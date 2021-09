By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite could be ruled out for "three to four months" after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Danish international needed the operation after an initial non-invasive procedure hadn't succeeded.

Spanish media estimated he could be sidelined for between three and four months.

Braithwaite had featured in Barca's first three games of La Liga season, scoring twice in the opening win over Real Sociedad.