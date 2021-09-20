STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIFF to organise online refresher course for AFC Futsal Level 1 certified coaches

Published: 20th September 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Young men playing a futsal match. (FIle Photo | EPS)

By ANI

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation has scheduled an online refresher course for coaches with an AFC Futsal Level 1 Certificate. There will be four sessions from which are to be held on October 2, 3, 9 and 10.

The candidates will be awarded 2 CPD points upon successful completion of the course, and AFC Futsal Level 1 will be the prerequisite for selection. Eligible candidates can apply at the coach education portal from September 18, the AIFF release stated.

Joshuah Vaz, who's currently the sole AFC Futsal Level 1 Tutor in the country, along with Shailesh Karkera, Jeddy Almeida and Veerababu Sivaneni will conduct the said course.

Laws of Futsal and the amendments, futsal tactics, systems, styles, futsal match analysis along with the AFC manual and policy will be analysed, taught and discussed during the course. 

