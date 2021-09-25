STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Wouldn't be surprised if Ronaldo is still playing at 40, says Manchester United manager Solskjaer

Ronaldo will turn 37 in February next year, however, Solskjaer believes that the striker can maintain his fitness very well.

Published: 25th September 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his second Manchester United debut in style with a goal in each half in front of 76,000 adoring fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his second Manchester United debut in style with a goal in each half in front of 76,000 adoring fans. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he would not be surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing at the age of 40.

Ronaldo has started his second spell at United in great form, managing to score four goals in his first three games.

Ronaldo will turn 37 in February next year, however, Solskjaer believes that the striker can maintain his fitness very well.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was still playing at 40, not at all. The way he looks after himself, that's the key, that's the key to it all and, of course, some genes. There must be some genes in there! He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He deserves every single plaudit that he gets for first, his own physical state but, even more impressively, when you have achieved as much as he has. He is still just as hungry as ever. His mentality is still absolutely spot on and that's just desire from inside of him and he's going to keep going until his legs or even his head say no that's it, I've given everything now," he added.

Manchester United will next square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League later today.

The Red Devils are in the third spot currently in the standings with 13 points from five games.

United will then lock horns with Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

If Ronaldo features in the clash against Villarreal, he would break the all-time record for Champions League appearances. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Solskjaer Ronaldo Manchester United
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp