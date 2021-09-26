STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Norwich's sixth straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

Norwich lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Published: 26th September 2021 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Everton central midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton central midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Norwich lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan.

Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann brought two good saves out of Jordan Pickford before Doucoure’s finish doubled Everton’s advantage in the 77th.

The result made it six defeats from six for Daniel Farke’s rock-bottom Canaries so far this season, with their losing run in the Premier League, including the final games of the 2019-20 season, now standing at 16 matches.

Rafael Benitez’s Everton is returning to winning ways after its 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend and League Cup exit at QPR. The Toffees are fifth in the table with 13 points from their six games.

Allan went down in the box having been caught on the leg by former Liverpool loanee Kabak and appealed for a penalty, with Coote initially saying no.

But a VAR check followed, Coote watched the incident back on a pitchside monitor and pointed to the spot, and Townsend subsequently produced a cool finish from 12 yards to put Everton in front.

Demarai Gray teed up Doucoure for the second goal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Norwich Everton Norwich vs Everton EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021 Andros Townsend Abdoulaye Doucoure
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp