Two Odisha footballers named in India women's squad for international friendlies

The national women's team is also expected to travel to Sweden to compete against Damallsvenskan league teams subject to permission from authorities concerned.

Published: 27th September 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two Odisha footballers — Pyari Xaxa and Manisa Panna — have been named in the 23-member Indian squad announced by head coach Thomas Dennerby on Monday for four friendlies scheduled next month. The friendlies will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. Pyari is a forward while Manisa is a defender.

The team, which is currently camping in Jamshedpur for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday and from there it will travel to the UAE for the friendlies. They will play UAE on October 2 followed by a friendly match against Tunisia two days later. They will then travel to Bahrain where they will play against the hosts on October 10 before taking on the Chinese Taipei three days later.

The national women's team is also expected to travel to Sweden to compete against Damallsvenskan league teams subject to permission from authorities concerned.

India squad
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom
Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Sumati Kumari, Pyari Xaxa, Renu

