AIFF disqualifies Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC from I-League for producing fake bank guarantee

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has informed all the stakeholders of I-League Qualifiers 2021 that upon receiving several complaints regarding the genuineness of a bank guarantee submitted by Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC, the federation initiated an enquiry into the matter.

"The inquiry revealed that the bank guarantee so received was not genuine and that the bank guarantee was never officially issued by the bank named therein," AIFF said in an official statement.

The bank guarantee was one of the mandatory requirements to be eligible to participate in the League, which was to be submitted within a specified timeline.

The said timeline now stands elapsed and the mandatory requirement has not been fulfilled by the said club. In light of the same Hyderya's participation in the League stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the AIFF reserves its right to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the club.