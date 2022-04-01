STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Adidas unveils official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sportswear giant adidas on Friday unveiled Al Rihla -- the official match ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Ball

FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Ball (Photo | Adidas)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sportswear giant adidas on Friday unveiled Al Rihla -- the official match ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It is the 14th successive ball that adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup, designed to support the game at high speed as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Al Rihla translates as "the journey" in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar.

The ball was designed with the environment at its heart and is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

"Designed after rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures.

"An innovative core within the ball is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention.

"The ball's polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots," said the company in a statement.

Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball in the 92-year history of the tournament which will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1 percent of Al Rihla's net sales going to the Common Goal movement, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adidas FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp