STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Norway FA president Lise Klaveness thinks Qatar should have decriminalised homosexuality before selling tickets

Qatar and FIFA have consistently said taking the World Cup to the country has accelerated positive changes in the nation's laws and society.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: Outspoken Norwegian Football Federation President, Lise Klaveness, thinks that Qatar should have decriminalised homosexuality before selling tickets for this year's World Cup.

The former Norway international, who is gay herself, had already delivered a scathing criticism of the World Cup host and FIFA to an audience of executives at Thursday's FIFA Congress on the eve of the tournament's draw.

Qatar's record of protecting the rights of migrant workers — who have built tens of billion of dollars of projects needed for the World Cup — and its criminalisation of homosexuality was aired Klaveness, the newly elected head of football in Norway and one of the few women ever to lead a FIFA member federation.

FIFA had worked this week in Doha to keep the Norwegian's speech off the main Congress agenda, and then gave the floor to rebuttals from a Latin American soccer official and the head of Qatar's organising committee.

"This is not the right forum and not the right moment," Honduras soccer federation general secretary Jose Ernesto Mejia said in translated comments.

Klaveness was chided by Hassan Al-Thawadi, who fronted Qatar's bid more than 12 years ago and has led the organising committee ever since.

"You did not attempt to contact us and did not attempt to engage in dialogue before addressing congress today," he said.

Al-Thawadi said Qatar's door was always open for people to "educate themselves before passing judgement."

Qatar and FIFA have consistently said taking the World Cup to the country has accelerated positive changes in the nation's laws and society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Norway Lise Klaveness Qatar Homosexuality
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp