STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League clubs agree to five substitutes from next season

Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions per match from the next season after shareholders agreed to change the rules in a meeting.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Premier League

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions per match from the next season after shareholders agreed to change the rules in a meeting on Thursday.

The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a match, plus at half-time, and a total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.

"Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players.From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time," the Premier League said in a statement.

"A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet," it added.

Five substitutes were originally introduced in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the league reverted back to three subs for the 2020/21 season and this campaign.

Previously, teams had voted against the introduction of five substitutes on several occasions in the past two years.

The Premier League was the only major competition to abandon the rule because some clubs felt it gave those with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

At a shareholder meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs, it was also confirmed that this summer's transfer window will open on June 10 and will close at 2300 hrs on 1 September, in line with other European leagues.

In addition, the Premier League will remove twice-weekly testing of players and staff from 4 April and move to symptomatic testing only.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League EPL
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp