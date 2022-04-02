STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pandemic hits Bundesliga revenue but players' salaries rise

Bundesliga players’ salaries reached an all-time high of nearly 1.57 billion euros last season despite a huge shortfall in German clubs’ revenue during coronavirus lockdowns.

Published: 02nd April 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Empty stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, June 3, 2020. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Bundesliga players’ salaries reached an all-time high of nearly 1.57 billion euros last season despite a huge shortfall in German clubs’ revenue during coronavirus lockdowns.

The German soccer league (DFL), which covers the 36 clubs of the top two divisions, said on Friday as it released financial figures for 2020-21 that the downturn in revenue since the start of the pandemic totalled more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

The part or full exclusion of fans from most games had a dramatic effect on match revenue, which fell last season by 95% compared to 2018-19, the last pre-pandemic season. Match revenue of 650 million euros ($721 million) in 2018-19 dropped to 35.5 million ($39 million) in 2020-21, when ticket sales were severely restricted with many games played without fans in order to restrict COVID-19 infections.

“The coronavirus pandemic has already left a deep mark,” DFL chief executive Donata Hopfen said. “As we publish this economic report, we already know that the stands had to remain largely empty in the first two-thirds of the 2021-22 season. As well as damaging the atmosphere in the stadium and on screen, this is posing a huge financial burden for the clubs.”

While Germany's clubs are feeling the pinch, Bundesliga players are not. The top division’s clubs alone paid 1.567 billion euros to their players and coaches in 2020-21, up from 1.446 billion euros the season before. Payroll costs in the second division dropped to 220,000 euros, down from 262,000 the season before.

Despite paying high wages, the 18 clubs of the Bundesliga responded to the pandemic by reducing expenditure elsewhere. Savings of 118 million euros were made on transfers, 89 million euros on match operation expenditure, and 135 million euros on other expenditures including advertising, materials and commercial operations.

Altogether, expenditure for the 18 top division clubs dropped by nearly 200 million euros to 3.76 billion euros last season.

The top division clubs also found income elsewhere. Media revenue increased to a record 1.66 billion euros last season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Bundesliga Covid-19 Lockdown
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp