STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Injured Tierney set to miss rest of season for Arsenal 

Tierney felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday and was absent for Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

Published: 06th April 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires an operation.

Tierney felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday and was absent for Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

The Scotland international underwent scans and following a consultation on Tuesday, it was decided he should have surgery on the problems “in the forthcoming days,” Arsenal said.

“Kieran’s rehabilitation program will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale,” the club said. “However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.”

Scotland will hope Tierney is fit enough to play in the team’s World Cup playoff match against Ukraine in June. The winner will meet Wales later that month for the right to play in the tournament in Qatar.

Tierney’s absence could prove to be a big blow to Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League, with manager Mikel Arteta not having a senior backup at left back. Nuno Tavares, a 22-year-old Portuguese, has filled in for Tierney for two matches since the turn of the year and was brought off early on both occasions.

Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League, behind north London rival Tottenham on goal difference, in the race to finish in the top four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsenal Kieran Tierney Premier League
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp