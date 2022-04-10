STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ronaldo sorry for ''outburst'' after United loss to Everton 

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field at Goodison Park.

Published: 10th April 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Paul Pogba helps teammate Cristiano Ronaldo get back on his feet at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool.

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo apologised Saturday for what he described as an “outburst” after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League.

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field at Goodison Park.

In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo said: “I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”

“Nevertheless,” he said, “we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”

United is looking into the incident.

