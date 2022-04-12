STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says cancer treatment behind him

Louis van Gaal insisted that he was fit enough to lead Netherlands to the World Cup finals saying his prostate cancer treatment has been successful.

Published: 12th April 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Netherlands football coach Louis van Gaal insisted Monday that he was fit enough to lead his nation to the World Cup finals saying his prostate cancer treatment has been successful.

Van Gaal, 70, said ten days ago he had been receiving treatment since being diagnosed in 2020, but still plans to lead his team at the World Cup in Qatar in seven months' time.

"I had 25 sessions of chemotherapy. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if that had worked. It has," he told the ANP press agency.

The former Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United coach also underwent surgery. 

The no-nonsense Van Gaal managed the Oranje between 2000-2002 and 2012-2014, when they finished third at the World Cup in Brazil.

He then returned to the Dutch national team after the resignation of Frank de Boer in the aftermath of the country's last-16 exit from Euro 2020.

The Netherlands were placed in Group A with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal in Friday's draw.

