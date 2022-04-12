STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UEFA orders Atletico Madrid to close section over fan's Nazi salute

After UEFA investigated a fan’s Nazi salute, Atlético Madrid has been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium when it hosts Manchester City.

Published: 12th April 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid flag

Atletico Madrid flag (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

NYON: After UEFA investigated a fan’s Nazi salute, Atlético Madrid has been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium when it hosts Manchester City on Wednesday.

The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.

UEFA said last Friday it charged the Spanish club with “discriminatory behavior.”

On Monday, the next working day, the closure was announced by its appeals body.

The fast-tracked process ensured Atlético serves the sanction in an equally high-profile game against the same opponent, rather than potentially waiting until next season for a group-stage game in a lower-tier competition. Atlético is fourth in La Liga, just one point ahead of the Europa League qualifying place.

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying “#NoToRacism.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Nazi Salute UEFA
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp