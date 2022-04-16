STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Burnley fires Dyche in late bid to avoid relegation from EPL

Burnley posed a unique challenge for opponents, especially when they visited Turf Moor, but one that has become easier to negotiate this season as Dyche's team struggled to escape the relegation scrap

Published: 16th April 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Burnley's manager Sean Dyche reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor. (Photo | AP)

Burnley's manager Sean Dyche reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The longest-serving manager in the Premier League was fired on Friday when Burnley got rid of Sean Dyche in a late-season gamble to avoid relegation from England's lucrative top flight.

It's a big call by Burnley's American ownership, the ALK Capital investment group, given Dyche's history and standing at a club where he has achieved so much " in relative terms " on one of the smallest budgets in the league.

He has been in charge since October 2012, during which time his team was promoted twice from the second-tier Championship, achieved two top-half finishes in the Premier League and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

However, with Burnley four points from safety with eight games left, chairman Alan Pace said he had to act now with the team's top-flight status at such risk.

"Results this season have been disappointing," said Pace, who only arrived at Burnley in the middle of last season, "and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status."

" With his gravelly voice and quirky humor, Dyche was one of the most distinctive and charismatic managers in the Premier League. A no-nonsense center back as a player, Dyche built a team that played in his image —direct, hard-working and physical."

Burnley posed a unique challenge for opponents, especially when they visited Turf Moor, but one that has become easier to negotiate this season as Dyche's team struggled to escape the relegation scrap.

A 2-0 loss at last-place Norwich last weekend was a big blow to Burnley's chances of staying up, coming just a few days after a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Everton — another team in relegation danger. Waiting nearly a week to fire Dyche, as well as his entire first-team coaching staff, seems odd, too.

Burnley plays West Ham on Sunday, when under-23s coach Mike Jackson will be in charge and assisted by, among others, one of the team's players in captain Ben Mee.

Pace described Dyche as "a credit both on and off the pitch" and someone "respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community."

That wasn't enough to keep him in his job and Dyche will be a hard act to follow, whether Burnley stays in the Premier League or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
longest-serving manager Premier League Fired Burnley Sean Dyche
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp