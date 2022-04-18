STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes involved in car crash, escapes unhurt

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick further confirmed that Manchester United will be without five players for Tuesday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:39 PM

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (File photo| AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United star midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash, revealed Ralf Rangnick. Despite the incident involving his Porsche, the Portuguese managed to avoid serious injury.

Interim manager of Manchester United Ralf Rangnick on Monday provided an update on United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was involved in a car accident on his way training on Friday morning, as per manutd.com.

"The accident happened on the way to Carrington," said the German, during the pre-match press conference at Carrington. "But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow (vs Liverpool)."

Ralf Rangnick further confirmed that Manchester United will be without five players for Tuesday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield. Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all missed United's previous two fixtures; last week's defeat at Everton and Saturday's victory over Norwich City.

Fred was forced off in the first half at Goodison Park and joined the aforementioned Reds on the sidelines for the weekend win over the Canaries. Speaking in a press conference on Monday afternoon, Rangnick revealed that all five remain unavailable and will miss the trip to Liverpool on Tuesday.

