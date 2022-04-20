STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United 'six years' behind after latest Liverpool thrashing

Published: 20th April 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said the Red Devils are "six years" behind Liverpool after being blown away in a 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also on target.

Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.

Rangnick will step aside at the end of the season, with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly set to take over.

And the German said the impact Klopp has made on transforming Liverpool's fortunes is the example for United to follow.

"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating," said Rangnick.

"We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level.

"That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal's own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Rangnick's attempt to plug the holes in the United defence was a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.

But it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.

Mane's through ball picked out Salah in acres of space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.

"They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situations, so it makes our life much easier," said Salah.

