Ronaldo scores his 100th Premier League goal on return to United after death of son

The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration of his 100th Premier League goal.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an EPL match between Arsenal and United at the Emirates stadium in London, Saturday April 23, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United team on Saturday after missing a game while grieving the death of his newborn son.

The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration of his 100th Premier League goal, coming in the first half at Arsenal after the home fans had risen to applaud United's No. 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that one of their newborn twins had died. He was left out of the squad that lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

His goal at the Emirates Stadium came in the 34th minute to trim Arsenal's lead to 2-1. It was his 16th in the Premier League this season since rejoining from Real Madrid, on top of the 84 goals in his first spell at United from 2003 to 2009.

