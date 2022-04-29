STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026

The 54-year-old Klopp has won the Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) in his time at Anfield, as well as the League Cup this year.

Published: 29th April 2022

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp applauds fans at the end of the Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield stadium in Liverpool. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the Premier League club until 2026.

If he sees out the deal announced on Thursday, Klopp will have been at Liverpool for more than a decade after joining in October 2015.

"Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other," Klopp said in a statement.

"The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it's why I've extended previously."

"This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer? Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a Yes!'" Klopp's previous deal was set to expire in 2024.

The 54-year-old Klopp has won the Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) in his time at Anfield, as well as the League Cup this year.

This season could be his best yet at Liverpool, which is also into the final of the FA Cup, is on course to reach the Champions League final, and is tussling with Manchester City for the Premier League title with five games left.

"There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energizes me," the German manager said. "For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I've ever known."

