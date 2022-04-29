STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick appointed as Austrian national football coach

The Austrian soccer federation said that Rangnick will start working with Austria in late May ahead of a Nations League game against Croatia on June 3.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick. ( File Photo)

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick. ( File Photo)

By Associated Press

VIENNA: Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was appointed Friday as coach of the Austrian national team.

The Austrian soccer federation said that Rangnick will start working with Austria in late May ahead of a Nations League game against Croatia on June 3. That is shortly after United's last scheduled game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace on May 22.

Austria said he has agreed to a two-year deal with an automatic two-year extension through the 2026 World Cup if Austria qualifies for the 2024 European Championship. "It is an honor for me to take up the position as head coach," Rangnick said in a statement, adding he looked forward to taking "a young, success-hungry team" to the European Championship.

Rangnick said Thursday that he planned to continue in a role with United as a consultant when Erik ten Hag arrives as manager at the end of the season and that the arrangement would "would leave space for another job."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ralf Rangnick Manchester United Austrian football coach
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp