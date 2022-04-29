STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea 

With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place —five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualifica

Published: 29th April 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Artists, curators, viewers, and other members of the art community—both from India and across the world—flocked to attend South Asia’s leading art festival, India Art Fair (IAF) 2022, that returned after two years due to a COVID-induced hiatus, at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, on Thursday. Organised in partnership with BMW India, 77 exhibitors from 16 cities, including 14 non-profit institutions, will be part of this event. Along with thousands of artworks on display, the space will also feature large-scale installations, workshops, and several talks and book launches, thus offering a platform to a number of artists. “This year, what we have tried to do is focus on building the future. There are a lot of digital initiatives; along with that we are trying to highlight young artists who have not had the opportunity to exhibit for the last two years. We have also been working with an unprecedented number of non-profits this year, almost 14. So, we have really tried to do the largest possible cross-section of art after two years,” shared Jaya Asokan, fair director, IAF. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Photo | AP)

Artists, curators, viewers, and other members of the art community—both from India and across the world—flocked to attend South Asia’s leading art festival, India Art Fair (IAF) 2022, that returned af

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that further damaged his team's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.

Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.

With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place —five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand. Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.

Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games. With 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.

"Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that," interim United manager Ralf Rangnick said.

"If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team."

 The buildup was dominated by reports that Rangnick was considering taking over as Austria's national team coach as well as more protests against the Glazer family's ownership. Some protesters entered Old Trafford in the 17th minute, having missed a minute for each of the Glazers' 17 years in charge.

"Glazers out" read a banner above the tunnel before kickoff at Old Trafford, where a mixture of De Gea's saves and poor-decision making meant Chelsea failed to turn their 11 shots into a deserved halftime lead.

Thomas Tuchel's team finally broke the deadlock when Alonso volleyed home following Kai Havertz's flick-on but Chelsea was unable to build on that.

United defender Victor Lindelof saw a stoppage-time header denied and the highlight of the closing stages was the introduction of 17-year-old talent Alejandro Garnacho for his United debut.

"One team deserved to win and that was us," Tuchel said. "We didn't take it. It was a very, very good performance but we were not decisive enough. We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game. It sometimes happens. It's on us to learn from it. You need to be clinical to get the reward. We have to live with a point but it's not a fair result."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Manchester United Chelsea Premier League Marcos Alonso David de Gea goalkeeper Tottenham Arsenal
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp