Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to start the season on the bench

On Sunday, the former Real Madrid striker had a touchline tiff with Ten Hag during a break in play against Vallecano.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 will start the season on the bench as Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag would reportedly prefer to stick with the front three of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford that served him so well on the pre-season tour.

Ronaldo missed the tour of Bangkok and Australia for family reasons and has played just 45 minutes since then, in Sunday’s draw with Rayo Vallecano.

"That is not enough for boss Erik ten Hag to start him in their Prem opener at home to Brighton on Sunday," according to an Exclusive report by The Sun.

That means even when Ronaldo is up to speed he could be benched, the report noted.

And it will not go down well because he was furious in March when interim boss Ralf Rangnick dropped him for the derby away to Manchester City.

Rangnick told Ronaldo he would be an impact substitute in the game, which United lost 4-1.

But an angry Ronaldo then developed an injury and flew off to Portugal.

On Sunday, the former Real Madrid striker had a touchline tiff with Ten Hag during a break in play against Vallecano.

He was then the only player subbed at half-time, The Sun report added.

Ronaldo reportedly still wants to leave United before the transfer window closes, although a lack of interest from other clubs may mean the 37-year-old has little choice but to stay at the Theatre of Dreams, according to givemesport.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronaldo Erik ten Hag
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp