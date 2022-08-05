Home Sport Football

Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella on six-year deal from Brighton

No fee was disclosed but British media reports have valued the deal at £60 million or USD73 million.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Chelsea football club's Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

A view of Chelsea football club's Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea have signed Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Premier League rivals Brighton on a six-year contract, the London club announced Friday.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports have valued the deal at £60 million (USD 73 million, 71 million euros).

The 24-year-old should now be available for Chelsea's Premier League opener away to Everton on Saturday.

"I'm really happy; it's a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I'm going to work hard to be happy here and help the team," Cucurella told Chelsea's website.

The Spain wing-back has now become Chelsea's latest pre-season signing with Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka all having arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella's move has paved the way for young Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill to head in the opposite direction, on loan, to Brighton.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have been interested in Cucurella, although the Premier League champions are understood to have baulked at Brighton's asking price.

But Chelsea, under new owner Todd Boehly's consortium, remained interested.

"He's young, hungry, mobile and a very intelligent player," said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel of Cucurella, with the German explaining the new recruit would take some of the pressure off Ben Chilwell during the England wing-back's recovery from knee surgery.

"It helps in depth and in quality, and it helps with Ben, to escape the pressure of I have to deliver and we need you absolutely now," Tuchel said.

"We have of course at the moment in this position Marcos Alonso, Kenedy and Emerson.

"And I think he (Cucurella) can play very well in the back three, so it's a bit of a profile of Azpi (Azpilicueta) on the left side. He gives us many options."

Boehly added: "Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season.

"We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we're delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Marc Cucurella Premier League
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp