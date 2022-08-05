Home Sport Football

Kerala tourism organises 15th edition of 'Football in rain'

The popular event has been a part of the monsoon tourism promotion for the past 14 years.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 15th edition of ‘Shoot the Rain — The Monsoon Football Tournament’ organised by the Tourism Professionals Club and supported by the department of tourism will be held on August 6 and 7 at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Ernakulam.

The popular event has been a part of the monsoon tourism promotion for the past 14 years. The first match will kick off at 7 am on Saturday. Mayor M Anilkumar will inaugurate the tournament and the president of the Tourism Professionals Club Sheik Ismail will chair the event.

The winner will be awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and the runners-up will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The third prize will be Rs 15000. The valedictory function will be at 5.45 pm on Sunday.

