Aston Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

The Brazilian center back sustained the injury in second-half stoppage time against Everton and will require surgery for it.

Published: 15th August 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos injures himself

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (up) checks on Diego Carlos as he lays on the pitch after hurting himself during an English Premier League match on August 13, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program.

Villa did not say how long it expects Carlos to be sidelined.

The 29-year-old Carlos joined Villa from Sevilla during the offseason and started the team's first two games in the Premier League, a loss to Bournemouth and the 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

He sustained the injury in second-half stoppage time against Everton.

Carlos was part of the Brazil squad that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

